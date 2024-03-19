iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 42,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 45,993 shares.The stock last traded at $70.30 and had previously closed at $70.04.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $623 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

