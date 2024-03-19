iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.32. 186,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,161. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $232.18 and a twelve month high of $337.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.10 and a 200-day moving average of $296.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

