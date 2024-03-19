iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $201.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

