iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,769,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,727,555. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

