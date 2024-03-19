iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.33. The stock had a trading volume of 204,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,825. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.68 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

