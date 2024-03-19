iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.05. The stock had a trading volume of 286,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,117. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

