iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.80. 21,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $117.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $129.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

