iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after buying an additional 256,468 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

