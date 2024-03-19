iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance
ITOS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 33,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,987. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.24.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.
ITOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
