iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

ITOS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 33,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,987. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after buying an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 276.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 445,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 327,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

