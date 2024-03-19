IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,199 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 668,675 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

