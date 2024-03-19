IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,237,416. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

