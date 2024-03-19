IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 22,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.