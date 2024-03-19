IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after buying an additional 116,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.21. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.