IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.5 %

SON opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

