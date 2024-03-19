IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 74,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. MCIA Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 277,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 172,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

