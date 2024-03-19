IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

