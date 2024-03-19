IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 90,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of SNOW opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,940 shares of company stock worth $80,626,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

