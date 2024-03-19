James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 714,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 766,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

James River Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of James River Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 207,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,266. James River Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.85%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

