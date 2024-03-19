Janney Montgomery Scott Reiterates Neutral Rating for Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their neutral rating on shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a $1,600.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,509.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,461.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,446.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,189.96 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 80.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.