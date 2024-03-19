Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia National Bank grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

