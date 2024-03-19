Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.43.

APi Group Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:APG opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. APi Group has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $159,751,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in APi Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

