JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 44,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,150. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

