JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.76. 380,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $233.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.