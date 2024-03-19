JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. 714,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,794,572. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

