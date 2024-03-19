JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,143,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,965,000 after buying an additional 879,518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SmartRent by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 5.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of SMRT remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 402,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,542. SmartRent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

