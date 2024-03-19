JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 76,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ETX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

