JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 268.8% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 76,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE ETX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $18.60.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.