JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $152.60. The stock had a trading volume of 213,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,965. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

