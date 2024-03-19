JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,183 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,116,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,661,000 after purchasing an additional 202,450 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,329,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 52,802 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,919. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

