John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 190,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 745,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,457,000 after purchasing an additional 274,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,900.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 176,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 397.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123,296 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.05. 7,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $127.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

