John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

JHMM opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

