Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,594,000 after purchasing an additional 430,445 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $377.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

