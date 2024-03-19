Jonathan Myers Purchases 172 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers purchased 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($190.50).
PZ Cussons Stock Performance
Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.57. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 85.20 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 205.67 ($2.62). The firm has a market cap of £375.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29.
PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,250.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PZC
About PZ Cussons
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PZ Cussons
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
- What are earnings reports?
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.