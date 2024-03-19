Jonathan Myers Purchases 172 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers purchased 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($190.50).

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.57. PZ Cussons plc has a one year low of GBX 85.20 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 205.67 ($2.62). The firm has a market cap of £375.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.29.

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PZC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of PZ Cussons to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.41) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 184.33 ($2.35).

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

