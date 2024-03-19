JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $569.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.
JOYY Stock Performance
Shares of YY stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.39. JOYY has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JOYY by 169.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 751,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About JOYY
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.
