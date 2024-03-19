JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of YY stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. JOYY has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2,183.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

