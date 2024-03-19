JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $134.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,098,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,535,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.