JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $193.28

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $193.28 and last traded at $192.84, with a volume of 841100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.22. The company has a market capitalization of $557.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

