JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $180.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $172.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

