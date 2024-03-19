JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. 11,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.