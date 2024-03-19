JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

