JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:JPIB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.49. 36,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $360.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

