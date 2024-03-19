JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.96 and last traded at $53.10. Approximately 748,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,624,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.