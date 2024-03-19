JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.96 and last traded at $53.10. Approximately 748,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,624,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 378,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,984 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

