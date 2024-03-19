Kava Price Hits $0.88 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Kava has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $951.69 million and approximately $61.09 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00095218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,636 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

