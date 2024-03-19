Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 212,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 681,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of KYN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,316. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

