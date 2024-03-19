KB Home (KBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60. KB Home has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $70.91.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at KB Home

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.