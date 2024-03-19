KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,270,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.74. KE has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts forecast that KE will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

