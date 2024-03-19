Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE KEG.UN opened at C$15.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.94. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

