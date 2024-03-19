Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE KEG.UN opened at C$15.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.94. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keg Royalties Income Fund
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.