Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,030.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.11) and last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.11), with a volume of 149717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,006 ($12.81).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Keller Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Keller Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,719.01%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 934 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £140,100 ($178,357.73). 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Keller Group Company Profile
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.