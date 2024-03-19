Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,030.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.11) and last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.11), with a volume of 149717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,006 ($12.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £749.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 884.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 822.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,719.01%.

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 934 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £140,100 ($178,357.73). 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

