Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kernel Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kernel Group by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Kernel Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNL remained flat at $10.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

