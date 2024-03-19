Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,259. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

