Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,728,791. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.64 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,395,437 shares of company stock worth $627,984,038. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

